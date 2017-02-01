WEBN - Home of the KiddChris Show, Cincinnati's ROCK station for 40 years!
WEBN - Home of the KiddChris Show, Cincinnati's ROCK station for 40 years!

On-Air Now

Just Two Bros Getting a Proper Work Out in

Stone Temple Pilots Tribute STP2 Playing Free Show

Kids Dying Wish was to TAZE Someone

Bishop of the Archdiocese Punched in the Face

Extremely Bizarre 'Chop Suey!' Cover Goes Viral

Gang Member Goes To RIVALS Funeral and SLAPS The Dead Man!

Celebrating Black History Month Rock Style: Lajon Witherspoon

Anthrax’s Scott Ian: Political Unrest Is Great For Art

Guy Let's his Friends Pierce his Nipple with a BB Gun

Why February 1st Matters In Rock History

Lil’ Kids Rocking Out To KORN

Here's an eye-full of Katee Owen to make your day better

x

title

Content Goes Here

*
Outbrain Pixel