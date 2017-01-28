Toggle navigation
WEBN - Home of the KiddChris Show, Cincinnati's ROCK station for 40 years!
WEBN - Home of the KiddChris Show, Cincinnati's ROCK station for 40 years!
The KiddChris Show
Blog
Podcast
Local News
DJs
The KiddChris Show
Aly
Shroom
Meat
Dubs
Nudge
DZL
Sixx Sense
Native Noise
On Air Schedule
Photos
WEBN Photos
Hot Shots
Connect
Western & Southern/WEBN Fireworks
Grab the Winter Hoodie
Playlist
WEBN Events
WEBN from Cincy Shirts
Save on Cincy - Weekly Deals
School Closings
Follow Us On Facebook
Twitter
Employment
Advertise with Us
Contests
WEBN Frogstakes at Turfway Park Presented by Cincinnati Bell
Green Day Revolution Radio Tour Pit Tickets on WEBN!
Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival 2017 with WEBN!
Mastodon at Taft Theatre 5/14/17
Lewis Black at Taft Theatre 4/6/17!!!
All Contests
Contest Rules
More
User Account Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Log In
Sign Up
Settings
Log Out
Contact Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Contact
Newsletter
Advertise With Us
Search Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Frogstakes is back! Sign up to win tickets now!
PHOTOS: NFL Cheerleaders!
Can You Guess the Band Without the Lead Singer?
Win Your Way To Our 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
Listen to The KiddChris Show Anytime
Save Big Money at Save on Cincy!
previous
next
On-Air Now
6pm - 11pm
Why January 29th Matters In Rock History
Fisherman's $500K Catch Could Get Him Life in Prison
UC And Xavier Fans, Take Advantage Of This Deal From Papa John's!
Man Who Killed 21 Cats May Be Deemed a Sex Offender
Why January 28th Matters In Rock History
Listen: Mike DeCourcy With Analysis And Reaction To The Crosstown Shootout.
Under The Covers With Aly
Snakes Are Just As Scary Underwater
Old Man Caught in Endless Escalator Fall
Dude pops HUGE infection on his chin!
Video: Monkey Adopts Stray Puppy
Watch Alice Cooper and Lzzy Hale Rock Out Together In Nashville (VIDEO)
x
See Full Playlist
WEBN
Listen Now
on
Player-Bar_iHR-Logo
Recently Played
title
Content Goes Here
Add to Playlist
Create New Playlist
{{collection.name}}
{{(collection.tracks).length}} songs
Cancel
New Playlist
Cancel
Create
New
Save songs from WEBN to your playlist
Instantly replay songs from the radio
Unlimited skips
Listen offline
Create unlimited playlists
Play millions of songs on demand
Start Free 30 Day Trial
Learn more about iHeartRadio All Access
Added song{{songIDs.length > 1 ? 's' : ''}} to {{collectionName || 'playlist'}}
Song saved to My Music
An error occurred. Please try again.